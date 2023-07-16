Mumbai Crime: SoBo Builder Duped of ₹1 Lakh With Promise to Revive 10-Year-Old Policy | representative pic

Mumbai: A real estate developer from south Mumbai was duped of Rs1 lakh in the name of revival of his daughter’s lapsed policy. The complainant in the case is builder Abdul Rehman Motiwala’s employee Irfan Petiwala, 56.

As per Petiwala’s complaint to the Pydhonie police, a woman named Shikha Verma called the builder and claimed to represent Max Life. Motiwala was told he hasn’t paid the premium for the Gain Plus 20 plan taken in the name of his daughter in 2012 and was given the option to revive it. With the payment of Rs3.8 lakh as premium, he was promised the resumption and a return payment of Rs14.80 lakh to Rs15.10 lakh.

Builder asked his employee to look into matter

Motiwala ignored the call owing to his busy schedule and received another call from someone named Riya. He gave her phone number to Petiwala and asked him to pay the premium as sought. He had paid the premium in 2012 and 2013 but discontinued thereafter. Petiwala spoke to Riya and transferred Rs1 lakh to her bank account but changed his mind and sought closure of the policy. However, he was told that it cannot be cancelled without paying the remaining premium of Rs2.8 lakh.

After Petiwala informed Motiwala about the rules, the builder called Riya and asked for the landline number of her office, which raised his suspicion. Later, he sent a friend to Max Life Insurance’s office to inquire about the policy only to know that the policy had been cancelled owing to non-payment of premium and could not be revived.

Realising that they had been cheated, Petiwala filed a complaint against Shikha Verma and Riya at Pydhonie police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.