Mumbai Crime: Six held with tobacco, narcotics worth Rs 13.75 lakh

Mumbai: At a time when cigarettes and other tobacco products are difficult to find, Oshiwara Police arrested six men who conspired to sell tobacco and narcotic products at SV Road in Jogeshwari (W) on Wednesday.

The group of men were held with products worth Rs 13.75 lakhs which were to sell in the black market for a higher price, taking advantage of the lockdown. They were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and other sections. With the countrywide lockdown it is difficult for any consumers to get their fix.