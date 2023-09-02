Mumbai Crime: Security Guards Repeatedly Rape Woman With Threat To Kidnap Son | Representative image

Mumbai: A 39-year-old woman from Vidyavihar has approached the police, alleging repeated rape by her residential building’s two security guards. The matter came to light on Friday when she gathered courage and approached the Tilak Nagar police to register an FIR about the horrific incident.

Threats to kill victim's husband

The two security guards – Ashok Kumar Pathak, 53, and Pancham Singh, 55 – work at the society building since 2021. The two allegedly came home for “small talk” when her husband was away. The conversations gradually turned into “threats”, she told the cops. In February, they threatened to “kidnap” her five-year-old son if she didn’t listen to them. She said she was raped by them five times, mostly at the officer club room, which is usually vacant. Once she told them she would approach the police when they threatened to kill her husband.

After several months, she confided in her husband, following which they approached the police together. Immediately after the FIR, Pathak was arrested from his residence in Badlapur on Friday night. On Saturday morning, Singh was arrested from Titwala. Both were presented in court, which remanded them to police custody for five days.

A case has been registered against the duo under sections 376 (rape), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (2) (death threat) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.

