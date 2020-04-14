Mumbai crime: Priest hangs himself after lockdown extension

Mumbai: A 35-year-old priest of Durga Mata temple in Iran wadi area of Sanjay Nagar in Kandivli (W) hanged himself to death on Tuesday, hours after he learnt about the lockdown extension.

According to police sources, the priest, identified as Krishna Pujari, a native of Udupi in Karnataka, stayed with another priest in the temple at Iran wadi. Pujari and his priest took turns to go to their main temple in Udupi, while the other stayed in Mumbai to look over the daily temple duties.