Mumbai crime: Priest hangs himself after lockdown extension

Mumbai: A 35-year-old priest of Durga Mata temple in Iran wadi area of Sanjay Nagar in Kandivli (W) hanged himself to death on Tuesday, hours after he learnt about the lockdown extension.
According to police sources, the priest, identified as Krishna Pujari, a native of Udupi in Karnataka, stayed with another priest in the temple at Iran wadi. Pujari and his priest took turns to go to their main temple in Udupi, while the other stayed in Mumbai to look over the daily temple duties.
Before the countrywide lockdown was put in place, Pujari had already made arrangements to switch places with his co-priest, but all plans went down the drain after the lockdown extension was announced by PM Modi. While Pujari's co-priest was stranded in Udupi, he was stranded in Mumbai.
As it was stated that the lockdown would be lifted on April 14, Pujari rescheduled his travel to the next day, but was taken for a shock when PM extended the lockdown till May 3. A police official said, after learning about the extension, Pujari slipped into depression. He hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan around 7 pm on Tuesday.
