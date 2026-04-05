Mumbai Crime: Police Constable Among 4 Arrested In ₹25 Lakh Andheri Robbery Case | Know What Happened

Mumbai Crime: Police Constable Among 4 Arrested In ₹25 Lakh Robbery In Andheri | Details Here |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a serving Mumbai Police constable has been arrested along with three others in connection with the alleged robbery of Rs 25 lakh in Andheri East. The incident took place on Friday afternoon at around 1:40 pm near Teli Galli Cross Road.

According to a report by Mumbai News, the four accused, including the Mumbai Police constable, allegedly threatened the victim and fled with Rs 25 lakh in cash that he was carrying in a blue sack. The victim, identified as Shailesh More, was carrying the amount in Rs 500 notes.

During the investigation, the constable, who was serving at Amboli Police Station, was nabbed along with the three others and has been remanded in custody till April 7. Moreover, the Police also recovered the entire stolen amount of Rs 25 lakh.

Meanwhile, in another similar case, two police constables were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a forex company executive and robbing him of $10,000 (Rs 8.65 lakh) in Juhu. Sandeep Shinde, 33, posted at the BKC police station, and Gajendra Rajput, 40, attached to the Jogeshwari police station, were among five persons who allegedly carried out the abduction on Wednesday afternoon. The incident unfolded when the 30-year-old delivery executive travelled to Juhu to hand over foreign currency to a client.

Not just this, in Akola, an Assistant Police Sub-Inspector (ASI) was recently suspended for allegedly demanding sexual favours and asking a woman in custody to send her daughter to him. The woman was arrested in the case about an Rs 80 lakh fraud, where two accused were arrested, two from Palghar, and kept in the Civil Lines police lockup. Assistant Police Sub-Inspector allegedly asked the arrested woman and said, "Give me your daughter, I will give you Rs 10,000 and make efforts to save you from the criminal charges".

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