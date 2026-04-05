Palghar: Police Crack Down On 24-Year-Old Nalasopara 'Reel Star' For Offensive Social Media Content Targeting Dalit Community | File Pic (Representational Image)

​Nalasopara: The Achole Police have taken strict action against a 24-year-old social media influencer from Nalasopara for posting derogatory content targeting the Dalit community.

​The youth, a resident of the Ambewadi area in Nalasopara East, allegedly created and circulated a video (reel) on Instagram and other social media platforms using offensive language and objectionable remarks against the Dalit community.

​The video quickly went viral, leading to widespread outrage. Following the provocation, members of the Dalit community filed a formal complaint at the Achole Police Station.

Taking immediate software of the sensitivity of the matter, the Achole Police tracked down the suspect. He was taken into custody and faced stern legal action, which local authorities described as a "lesson" to those who misuse social media for spreading hate.

​Senior Police Inspector Sujit Kumar Pawar of Achole Police Station issued a stern warning to the public following the arrest.

​"Do not attempt to hurt the sentiments of any community just to gain a few 'likes' or followers. If anyone is found creating or sharing such inflammatory reels or posts, the police will take the strictest possible action against them," said SPI Pawar.

​The police have urged citizens to maintain social harmony and use digital platforms responsibly.

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