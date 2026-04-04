Mumbai Police Return Stolen Valuables & Mobiles Worth Over ₹2.5 Crore To Owners In Special Property Drive

The Mumbai Police organised special property return drives across multiple zones, handing back stolen valuables and mobile phones worth over ₹2.5 crore to their owners. |

The Mumbai Police organised special property return drives across multiple zones, handing back stolen valuables and mobile phones worth over ₹2.5 crore to their owners.

Zone 8 Details

The police said that in Zone 8, police stations including BKC, Kherwadi, Nirmal Nagar, Vakola, Vile Parle and Sahar traced and returned stolen property worth ₹84.43 lakh. The recovered items included gold ornaments, vehicles, cash and 277 mobile phones. In total, 287 items were handed over to citizens during a programme held at the Pasaydan Hall, BKC Police Station, in the presence of senior officials.

Meanwhile, in Zone 3, Mumbai Police recovered a total of 662 stolen mobile phones using the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal. The recovered devices are collectively valued at approximately ₹1.66 crore, including other seized property.

Consistent Efforts Recognised

Police officials highlighted that consistent efforts over the past few months have led to the recovery of more than 1,500 mobile phones worth over ₹3.37 crore in Zone 3 alone. Officers and staff involved in the operations were also felicitated for their commendable work.

Citizens expressed gratitude towards the police department for their efforts in recovering and returning lost and stolen belongings, calling it a reassuring step towards strengthening trust between the public and law enforcement.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/