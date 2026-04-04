Mumbai: Unregistered Lab Technicians At BMC's Bhabha Hospital Land Civic Body In Trouble; Human Rights Commission Summons BMC

Unregistered Lab Technicians At BMC's Bhabha Hospital Land Civic Body In Trouble; Human Rights Commission Summons BMC | AI

Mumbai: The issue of lab technicians allegedly working without registration from the Maharashtra Paramedical Council (MPC) at Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, operated by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has intensified. Taking serious note of the matter, the State Human Rights Commission has issued a summons to the civic administration.

Summons Issued

The civic administration has been directed to appear before the Commission on April 28, either in person or through a designated official, and present its response.

The complaint was filed last year by health activist Advocate Tushar Bhosale before the Commission. According to Bhosale, a Right to Information (RTI) query in October last year, six out of 13 lab technicians at Bhabha Hospital had not even applied for MPC registration.

However, a hospital official claimed that all technicians have since applied for mandatory registration. Medical Superintendent Dr. Vinod Khade was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts.

Activist's Stance

Commenting on the issue, Advocate Bhosale said the BMC had already issued a circular making registration mandatory, but some technicians were opposing the move. He added that a government-recognised Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) is mandatory for blood bank and laboratory technicians. Many technicians recruited in the past without meeting these criteria are now facing difficulties in obtaining registration and are resisting enforcement of the rules.

Meanwhile, a health department official pointed out that the Maharashtra Paramedical Council was established in 2017, when the current norms came into effect. Technicians recruited by the BMC prior to 2017 may hold different qualifications.

Activist's Counter

However, Bhosale countered that the BMC had, as early as 2014, made qualifications such as DMLT, BPT, or MSc mandatory for time-bound promotions. To avoid financial setbacks, most technicians obtained DMLT and are eligible for registration, while BPT holders are also permitted to register.

He further alleged that the issue largely involves some MSc-qualified technicians who have avoided completing DMLT. In certain cases, technicians are suspected to have secured jobs and promotions using fake or unrecognised DMLT certificates. With the Paramedical Council denying registration in such cases, these irregularities are now coming to light.

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