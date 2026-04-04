Mumbai Tragedy: 65-Year-Old Man Killed In Matunga Crash As Speeding Car Runs Over Pedestrian, Driver Booked For Rash And Negligent Driving

Fatal crash in Matunga leaves senior citizen dead after speeding car loses control and hits multiple vehicles | Representational Image (Fatal Accident)

Mumbai, April 4: A 65-year-old man lost his life in a tragic road accident after a speeding Hyundai Venue car went out of control on Chandavarkar Road in Matunga on April 3. The deceased, identified as Sohrab Rusi Kotwal, was a resident of Mori Road in Mahim West.

The Matunga police have registered a case against the car driver, Ramakrishnan Suryanarayanan, 58, a resident of Thane (West), for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

Eyewitness account of the incident

According to the FIR, the complainant, Hanumanchand Sheshamani Mishra, 50, who runs a fruit stall near Trilok Hotel on Chandavarkar Road along with his associate Tribhuvan Narayan Tiwari, 50, was attending to customers at around 11:30 am when the incident occurred.

Kotwal had approached the stall to purchase bananas and was standing in front of the handcart, while Mishra briefly stepped aside to fetch a bag.

Car crashes into multiple vehicles and pedestrian

At that moment, a Hyundai Venue (MH-04-KL-0752), being driven at high speed, rammed into a taxi parked near Matunga Mango House. The impact caused the car to veer left, after which it ploughed into Kotwal, who was standing near the handcart.

The force of the collision trapped Kotwal between the car and the cart, and he was dragged forward for some distance. The handcart overturned, and Kotwal got wedged between the cart and a steel pole on the footpath, sustaining severe injuries.

The vehicle further struck a nearby Hero Splendor motorcycle, which then collided with a Hyundai Exter parked adjacent to it, causing additional damage. The driver eventually brought the car to a halt and stepped out, while the accident triggered panic in the area and drew a large crowd.

Victim rushed to hospital, declared dead

Local residents and bystanders rushed to help and managed to free Kotwal from between the handcart and the pole. By then, he had lost consciousness. The driver, along with the help of locals, transported the injured man in a taxi to Raheja Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police action and investigation underway

Police personnel from Matunga police station arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted. The damaged vehicles involved in the accident were towed away, and further investigation was initiated.

Based on the complaint filed by Mishra, an eyewitness who narrowly escaped the accident, the police have booked Suryanarayanan under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

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He has been accused of driving in a rash, negligent and high-speed manner, resulting in the death of a pedestrian and causing damage to multiple vehicles, including a taxi, a handcart, a motorcycle and another car.

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