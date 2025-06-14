 Mumbai Crime News: Mother's Quick Intervention Saves Teen Daughter From Sword Attack In Juhu; Local Thug Arrested
A 16-year-old girl survived a sword attack in Juhu Gully thanks to her mother's quick action. Police arrested the suspect, 27-year-old Zameer Ibrahim Shaikh, a repeat offender with over 24 cases against him.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Mother's Quick Intervention Saves Teen Daughter From Sword Attack In Juhu; Local Thug Arrested | Representational Image

Mumbai: A nearly fatal sword attack during the night has caused alarm in the Juhu Gully area, as a 16-year-old girl narrowly survived an encounter with a local thug due to her mother's swift intervention. The DN Nagar police have apprehended the suspect Zameer Ibrahim Shaikh, also known as Jambu Vastra, 27, a habitual offender with over 24 cases filed against him.

As per Mid-day, the police stated that the tragedy occurred at approximately 1 am on Thursday, as the teenager and her mother were heading home after getting water. Out of nowhere, Shaikh appeared from the shadows, wielding a massive sword, and rushed threateningly at them. In a courageous act, the girl grabbed her mother’s phone to document Shaikh’s threatening actions, a choice that almost cost her life. Enraged by being recorded, Shaikh reportedly charged at the girl and attempted to strike her head with the sword. Yet, her mother pulled her back just in time.

As reported by those who saw it happen, the furious Shaikh continued beyond that point. He hurled a barrage of insults, threatening to murder the teen's father, accusing him of notifying the police about a previous situation. Residents who hurried to assist were pushed away by Shaikh as he waved the sword and menaced anyone who approached.

He fled only when a bigger crowd started to assemble, still waving the weapon and making threats. The frightened girl later recounted to police: "I became scared, grabbed my mother's mobile phone, and was getting ready to film him when he unexpectedly rushed at me and assaulted me with a sword." My mother took me aside and rescued my life. He continued to mistreat us and warned that he would kill my father.”

Police sources indicate that Shaikh was apprehended wandering the same vicinity with a chopper on June 5. The girl's stepfather notified the police, resulting in Shaikh's arrest under the Arms Act. Surprisingly, he was freed on bail that very day. The assault is thought to have been a deliberate act of retribution. “He returned to resolve unfinished business.” “The purpose was evident,” stated an officer.

