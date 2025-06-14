Mumbai Crime News: Borivali Police Arrest 59-Year-Old Retired Cop For Cheating & Defrauding Job Aspirants | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Borivali police on June 12 arrested a history-sheeter and retired Assistant Police Inspector, Ramsingh Dolage, 59, for allegedly cheating several people by offering fake job opportunities in the police force and defrauding them. Recently, he cheated a 34-year-old man under the pretext of a job offer in the police department. The accused allegedly took ₹6.99 lakhs from Vaibhav Tare. Dolage committed the crime in 2021 while he was still in service. He retired in 2023 as an Assistant Police Inspector.

Cases Filed

Meanwhile, cases had also been filed against Dolage in the past while he was still serving in the police force. A cheating case was filed at Mira Road in 2016, another cheating case was registered in 2017 at Kasturba Marg police station, and in 2022, a cheating case was filed against him at Meghwadi police station.

According to the police, the complainant, Vaibhav Tare, works with the Maharashtra Security Force and resides in Palghar. He came in contact with Assistant Police Inspector Dolage in 2021. At that time, Dolage promised to help him secure a job in the police department and demanded money. He took ₹6.99 lakhs from Tare via cheques.

However, Dolage never provided the promised job. When Tare demanded his money back, Dolage gave him cheques that eventually bounced. Tare then filed a complaint with the Borivali police. A case was registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

After registering the case, the police summoned Dolage, but he failed to appear. The police then completed the legal formalities and arrested him. Dolage resides in Naigaon, Dadar East. During interrogation, he confessed to taking money from Tare under the false promise of a job in the police force. The court has remanded him in police custody until June 16. In the past, he was suspended whenever cases were filed against him.