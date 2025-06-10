Mumbai Crime News: 14-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Parents Deny Mobile Phone For Gaming | File

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old girl from Mumbai’s Aarey Colony tragically died by suicide on Monday after her parents refused to give her their mobile phone to play games. The incident occurred in a tribal hamlet in the Aarey colony.

Police said the girl was in the habit of playing games on the mobile phone. When her parents denied her access to it, she became extremely upset and locked herself inside a room. Later, her family found her unconscious; she had used her dupatta to hang herself, according to The Times Of India report.

The Aarey Police were called to the scene, and the girl was immediately taken to Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari. However, doctors declared her dead at the hospital before admission, as reported. Later, police spoke with her parents, who mentioned that she often played games on the mobile phone.

Man Arrested After Stabbing Friend Over Suspected Phone Theft on Bakri Eid

In other crime news in Mumbai, a 22-year-old man has been arrested by the Wadala TT Police after a violent dispute over an alleged mobile phone theft led to a stabbing during Bakri Eid celebrations. The incident left one man seriously injured with an abdominal stab wound and another with head injuries. The injured are currently receiving treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion.

According to police, the altercation involved three close friends, Faizan Shaikh, Mohammad Hasnain, and Asif Khan, all residents of Antop Hill. While celebrating the festival, Asif had left his mobile phone at a nearby shop to charge and later forgot about it. Mistakenly thinking the phone had been stolen, he accused Faizan of taking it.

Tensions flared when the three met again in the evening, and the argument turned violent. The confrontation ended with one of them being stabbed and another sustaining head injuries. Police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating further.