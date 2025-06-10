Mumbai Crime News: 22-Year-Old Stabbed Over Mobile Theft Suspicion On Bakri Eid; One Arrested | Representational Image

A 22-year-old youth has been arrested by the Wadala TT Police after a violent altercation over a suspected mobile phone theft led to a stabbing incident among friends on the day of Bakri Eid. The victim, who suffered serious injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen, is currently undergoing treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion. Another individual involved in the scuffle also sustained head injuries.

According to police, Faizan Shaikh, Mohammad Hasnain, and Asif Khan—all residents of Antop Hill and close friends—had met to celebrate Bakri Eid in the area. During the gathering, Asif Khan had placed his mobile phone at a nearby shop for charging but later forgot about it. Assuming the phone had been stolen, he accused Faizan of taking it, leading to a heated argument.

The dispute escalated in the evening when the three met again. During the confrontation, Asif Khan and Mohammad Hasnain allegedly attacked Faizan. Asif reportedly stabbed Faizan in the stomach using a sharp object, while he himself sustained head injuries during the altercation. Faizan was rushed to Sion Hospital with a severe abdominal wound, while Asif was also admitted due to his injuries.

Based on a complaint filed by Faizan’s brother, Mohammad Sultan Mohammad Hanif Shaikh, the Wadala TT Police registered a case under sections 109, 115(2), 3(5), 37(1), and 135 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder.

Hasnain, who works as a delivery boy, has been arrested. Police have confirmed that he had no prior criminal record. Asif Khan, who is currently hospitalized, will be taken into custody once discharged.

The weapon used in the assault has not yet been recovered, and police are actively searching for it. Additionally, police stated that a cross-case has been registered regarding the injuries sustained by Asif Khan. Investigations are ongoing.