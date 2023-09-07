Mumbai Crime: Nagpada Police Solve Kidnapping Case of 5-Year-Old in 12 Hours, Uncover Motive of Unrequited Love

Nagpada Police Solve Kidnapping Case of 5-Year-Old in 12 Hours, Uncover Motive of Unrequited Love | FPJ

Mumbai: In a remarkable feat, the Nagpada police solved a kidnapping case involving a 5-year-old girl in just 12 hours. The accused allegedly kidnapped the child from her home as an act of revenge due to his one-sided love for the child's mother. The man was identified through a minute description taken as a screenshot on a video call with the accused after which he was apprehended by the police on a moving train.

Providing details of the incident, DCP Akbar Pathan stated that on Wednesday at 2:30 am, a 28-year-old woman visited the Nagpada police station and filed a complaint. She alleged that a person known to her, named Rotin Ghosh (35), had taken her daughter without her consent. According to the woman's statement, Ghosh had been harboring unrequited love for her and had been pressuring her to be with him, a proposal she had repeatedly declined.

Accused Apprehended on Train with Girl

Recognising the seriousness of the matter, Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Kumar Thakur of Nagpada Police Station ordered an inquiry. An investigation was initiated under the leadership of Police Inspector Kiran Chougule. Police received information that the accused had left Mumbai via a mail train. Nagpada Police, in collaboration with the Government Railway Police (GRP), checked the Amritsar Express and Howrah Express at Igatpuri Railway Station in search of the accused but did not find him.

During the investigation, the police asked the complainant woman to make a video call to the accused. Through this video call, it was revealed that the girl was wrapped in a sheet by the accused. The police captured a screenshot from this video, which included an image of the sheet.

Through technical investigation, the police discovered that the accused was traveling to West Bengal on the Shaligram Express. Upon receiving this information, the Nagpada police learned that the express train would stop at Shegaon and Buldhana railway stations. They immediately informed the GRP and provided them with a photo of the girl and the sheet. The police also suggested that the accused might be hiding in a place like a train restroom. Acting on this information, the GRP checked the train's restroom and found the accused, Rotin Ghosh, hiding there along with the girl.

DCP Akbar Pathan explained that Ghosh had concealed the girl with a sheet, which ultimately helped the police identify the accused.

After rescuing the girl, the Nagpada police apprehended the accused and brought him to the police station, where he was arrested. Police revealed that the complainant woman has twin children, a girl, and a boy. The accused had frequented the woman's house, which is why both of her children recognised him, leading the girl to go with him.

Read Also Mumbai Crime: Security Guards Repeatedly Rape Woman With Threat To Kidnap Son

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)