Pune Crime: 16-Year-Old Kondhwa Boy Kidnapped & Murdered In Alleged Gang Rivalry

A 16-year-old boy, who was part of a Dhol Tasha team in the Kondhwa area, was kidnapped and tragically murdered in the Saswad area while he was on his way to practice Dhol. Initial investigations suggest that the minor boy had provided gang information to another rival gang. The police have apprehended two suspects in connection with this heinous crime.



The arrested individuals have been identified as Sairaj Lonkar (25 years old, residing in Kondhwa Khurd) and Omkar Kapre (25 years old, residing in Kondhwa). Both Lonkar and Kapre have criminal records. The Kondhwa police have registered a case against 10 to 11 people, including two minors who have been detained.

Victim was on his way for Dhol practice

According to police, the victim, a minor boy, lived in the Shivnerinagar area of Kondhwa. On Saturday, September 2, he had left for practice with the Dhol Tasha team. However, when he did not return home late into the night, his worried family reported him missing at the Kondhwa police station on Sunday. The police promptly initiated an investigation. During an inquiry, they received information that one individual who had accompanied the minor child was also missing and had later returned home in Kondhwa with an injured leg.



Senior Police Inspector Sonewane provided details, stating that Lonkar and Kapre had kidnapped the minor boy and taken him to a location connected with one of the suspect's in-laws. There, the victim was subjected to severe beatings and sustained grave injuries. Tragically, the boy lost his life due to the assault. Following this revelation, the Kondhwa police arrested the two suspects and detained two minors who were present. Police Inspector Sandeep Bhosale is leading the ongoing investigation.