Mumbai crime: MDMA meant for Holi seized, two arrested

Mumbai: The city crime branch on Tuesday arrested two persons from Sewree area with Methyl-enedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs worth Rs 6 lakh meant for sales to Holi revellers. The two are identified as Firoz Ismail Khan (39) and Aslam Khan (41). MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, is a psychoactive drug that is primarily used for recreation.

Acting on a tip-off, crime branch laid a trap near Sewree Court and apprehended Firoz and Aslam on suspicion. During their search, the crime branch team recovered 200 grams of MDMA worth Rs 6 lakh.