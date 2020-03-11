Mumbai crime: MDMA meant for Holi seized, two arrested

Mumbai: The city crime branch on Tuesday arrested two persons from Sewree area with Methyl-enedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA) drugs worth Rs 6 lakh meant for sales to Holi revellers. The two are identified as Firoz Ismail Khan (39) and Aslam Khan (41). MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, is a psychoactive drug that is primarily used for recreation.
Acting on a tip-off, crime branch laid a trap near Sewree Court and apprehended Firoz and Aslam on suspicion. During their search, the crime branch team recovered 200 grams of MDMA worth Rs 6 lakh.
After the seizure, a case was filed under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and the duo were handed over to RAK Marg police station for further investigation. "Firoz and Aslam are drivers and Aslam wanted to buy a new taxi. So, he got into drug peddling," said an officer.
