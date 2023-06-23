Mumbai Crime: Mankhurd Resident Arrested for Killing Brother-in-Law Amidst Alleged Affair Suspicions | Representative Image

Mumbai: A Mankhurd resident allegedly stabbed his brother-in-law multiple times in the abdomen, resulting in his death. The accused, Salven Harijan (47), has been arrested by the police. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased had suspected his wife of having an affair with the accused, leading to him assaulting his wife. The accused, being the cousin brother of the victim's wife, became enraged upon learning about the assaults.

According to the Mankhurd police, Selva Harijan visited the house of his brother-in-law, Murugan Padiyachi (36), around 7 am on Thursday and attacked him with a knife. Murugan was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police officer mentioned that Murugan had suspected his wife of infidelity, resulting in him physically assaulting her. When the accused learned about the assault, he went to Mankhurd and launched the attack.

Accused arrested

Murugan resided in the Mankhurd area with his wife and children, while the accused is his wife's cousin. Learning about the assault on his wife due to suspicions against him, the accused arrived at Murugan's house in the morning and carried out the knife attack. Initially, the police registered an FIR for attempted murder, but when Murugan passed away during hospital treatment, the charges were upgraded to murder.

The police have arrested Salven Harijan, who had been hiding in the area following the attack. A dedicated police team was formed to locate and apprehend him successfully. A Mankhurd police officer stated that Murugan suspected his wife of having an affair with the accused, leading to ongoing conflicts between them, including an altercation the night before the incident.