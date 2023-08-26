Mumbai Crime: Man Duped Of Lakhs By Friend's Friend Who Stole His Sim Card During Party

Man Duped Of Lakhs By Friend's Friend Who Stole His Sim Card During Party |

The Oshiwara police apprehended an individual for allegedly stealing a friend's friend's sim card and defrauding lakhs of rupees. The individual was identified as Ramaji Prabhurai Yadav (20). He was transferred Rs. 1,04,197 to his own account.

According to the police, on 10 March, Shrawan Sahu (35) organized a party at his residence at Anand Nagar, Jogeshwari West. During the party, Shrawan's friend came to the party with another friend, his name was Ramaji Yadav. Throughout the party, Shrawan placed multiple inline orders for food and drinks. Whenever Sharwan did online orders he pressed a pin which the accused kept in mind. During the party, Shrawan was drunk unlimitedly and his mobile phone fell and broke.

After the party Shrawan and his friends slept, The accused took advantage of the situation and stole the sim card from Shrawan's mobile phone inserted his own mobile phone and transferred a sum of Rs. 1,04,197 into his own account.

The next day, Shrawan woke up and then realized his mobile phone had broken and his sim card disappeared. Shrawan took another sim card from a mobile company and inserted his mobile phone, upon inserting a new sim card in his mobile phone, messages began pouring in, notifying him of debits from his bank account. Shrawan promptly filed a case at Oshiwara police station.

Upon investigation, the police uncovered bank records that indicated the transferred amount had been credited to an account located in Panipat, Haryana. This account was registered in the name of the accused, Ramaji Yadav. The police managed to freezied Rs, 40,000 after the accused had withdrawn Rs. 60,000. Detailed information regarding Ramaji Yadav was extracted from the bank records.

By scrutinizing the accused's call detail records (CDR) and determining his location in Jogeshwari, the police made contact under the pretext of a different matter. This interaction led to the police pinpointing his exact location and arresting him. When the police presented the accused in front of the Shrawan he was immediately recognized.

The police seized a mobile phone, two bank debit cards, an Aadhar card and a PAN card from the accused. The accused was working as a delivery boy at Zomato.