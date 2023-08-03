Mumbai Crime: Man Booked For 'Raping' Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

Man Booked for 'Raping' Woman on Pretext of Marriage | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 31-year-old woman on Tuesday filed a police case against a man for allegedly developing a physical relationship with her on the pretext of marriage and taking Rs15.75 lakh from her, which he failed to return.

The victim, a resident of Andheri, in her statement to the police, said that she met the man Gaurav Janardhan Dhende, 47, in 2021.

Promise to marry in Nov 2021

Dhende, a resident of Mulund, after a couple of months into their relationship, promised her to get married “soon”, and allegedly forced her into a physical relationship. She said he promised to get married in November 2021. However, he kept dodging the topic whenever she asked him about marriage.

Meanwhile, he kept asking for money over the period citing his financial instability. Throughout the three years, from 2021 to 2023, he borrowed Rs15,75,000 from her, assuring her that he would repay them soon.

The Mulund police, where the first information report (FIR) is registered, said Dhende is currently absconding and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.

In the FIR, sections of rape, and cheating under the Indian Penal Code have been added.

