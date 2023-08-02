CBI & Interpol Coordinate Return of Red Notice Subject Wanted for Rape & Trespass from UAE | representative pic

Mumbai: The Global Operation Centre of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI, India), in close coordination with the Interpol National Central Bureau in UAE and Kerala Police, has coordinated the return of a Red Notice subject. He was returned to India from UAE. The Red Notice Subject was wanted by Kerala Police for the criminal offense of House trespass and rape.

An Interpol Red Notice was published against him on January 31, 2023, based on a request by Kerala Police. The subject was detected in UAE, and his return was coordinated by CBI via Interpol channels. A team of Kerala Police traveled to UAE for the return of the wanted criminal to India. The case is now pending trial.