Mumbai Crime: Man arrested with Rs 5.6 lakh worth of drugs from Bandra

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly possessing contraband substances worth Rs 5.60 lakh on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Jabir Ali, a resident of Carter Road in Bandra. Acting on a tip-off, a team from crime branch unit 3 laid a trap near Carter Road in Bandra and detained Ali over suspicion. During the search operation, the crime branch officer discovered 120 LSD dots papers and ecstasy tablets total worth of Rs 5.60 lakh. Ali was booked under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He was produced before the court on Wednesday, which remanded him to police custody, said a crime branch officer.