Mumbai Crime: Man arrested for raping minor sisters

Mumbai: Cuffe Parade police has arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly raping two minor sisters on Sunday. The accused, a neighbour of the victim’s family, allegedly raped the 11-year-old girl on Sunday at his home and had allegedly targeted her 9-year-old sister around two months ago.
The incident came to light on Sunday when the mother of the 11-year-old girl saw her daughter disturbed. When the mother asked her, she said the neighbouring uncle sexually assaulted her.
According to the girl, the man first called her at his house on the pretext of giving her Rs 20 and made her sleep on his bed and sexually assaulted her. Hearing her ordeal, the mother took her to the Cuffe Parade police station and registered an offence.
Meanwhile, when her 9-year-old cousin sister learnt about her sister’s incident, she told her family members that the same had happened to her as well.
The same man took her to his residence and raped her around two months ago. The accused also threatened her to keep quite, hence the girl did not mention anything to her family.
“We have arrested the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of rape (376) and under the sections of Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence act, he was produced before the court on Monday which remanded him to police custody till March 24,” said an officer from Cuffe Parade police station.
