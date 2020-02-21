Mumbai Crime: Maha ATS raids Pune factory, seizes MD worth Rs 4.2cr

Mumbai: While investigating a drug haul that was busted last year, the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) seized 10.5 kilograms of Mephedrone, also known as MD, worth Rs 4.2 crore stashed in a manufacturing unit at Pune. Moreover, the police also shut the operations of the manufacturing unit, where at least 200 kgs of MD might have been produced, estimated at Rs 80 crore. The action was initiated based on a tip-off received by the duo arrested last year in connection to trafficking of MD drug worth Rs 5 crore.

The Maharashtra ATS had raided a narcotics manufacturing unit, Shree Alfa Chemicals, at Purandare's Dive village in Pune on Wednesday and seized 10.5 kgs of raw Mephedrone worth Rs 4.20 crore along with equipment worth Rs 1.20 crore. Vinay Kumar Rathod, deputy commissioner of police said, the equipments seized were sufficient to produce at least 200 kg of the refined Mephedrone worth Rs 80 crore.

In December, last year, the Maharashtra ATS had arrested two drug-peddlers, Mahendra Patil, 49, and Santosh Adake, 29, from Vile Parle, which led to the recovery of over 14 kg Mephedrone worth Rs 5.70 crore from Mumbai and Pune. Further probe conducted by police inspector Daya Nayak and Sagar Kungir revealed that there was another drug manufacturing unit in Dive village. Raids conducted last year in a manufacturing unit at Sewree had led to seizure of 14.3 kgs of MD worth Rs 5 crore. Police are probing the matter to unravel the conspiracy and nab others involved in the matter.