Mumbai Crime: Madrasa Chief Booked For Repeatedly Raping Woman, & Sexually Assaulting 2 Minors

Mumbai: A 60-year-old man, who is a president of a madrasa in Andheri, has been booked for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman and sexually assaulting two minor girls aged 13 and 14 years. The identity of the accused, who resides in Andheri, has been withheld by the police.

According to the FIR lodged by the 38-year-old victim, her two sons studied at the madrasa and she began working as a domestic help at the house of the accused from May 4, 2023. On the night of May 13, he approached the woman when she was sleeping in the hall, and made sexual overtures. When she resisted, he threatened to harm her sons.

Woman repeatedly raped and blackmailed

In October when the victim tried to go to her native with one of her sons, the accused forced her to travel alone. He called her several times, urging her to come back to Mumbai with a girl. When he threatened to kill her sons if his demand wasn’t met, she brought a 13- year-old girl from her native under some pretext, who started living in the house of the accused. In November 2023, the man went to Jammu and Kashmir to meet his wife and returned with a 14-year-old girl.

Few days later, the teen confided in the woman, alleging that the elderly man made inappropriate advances. In December, the 13-year-old girl narrated a similar ordeal, finally prompting the woman to seek help from an NGO. With the non-profit’s assistance, they approached the police. On January 3, a case was filed against the man under the Indian Penal Code sections 376(2) (repeated rape) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation) as well as provisions 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the DN Nagar police station.