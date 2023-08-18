Mumbai Crime: Labourer Arrested For Possession Of Weapons Without License | Representational Image/Pixabay

Mumbai's Crime Branch Unit 10 has apprehended Akhtar Ali Mohammad Rafiq Khan (33), a labourer, for the alleged possession of firearms without a license. The authorities confiscated two homemade pistols, four live cartridges, and a mobile phone from him near Varad Custom Garage in the MIDC area.

Tip-off regarding illegal weapons

Deepak Sawant, the police inspector in charge of Crime Branch Unit 10, received information about the suspect's activities. Acting upon the tip-off, the Crime Branch arrested the individual with the assistance of an informant. The case was registered under sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, along with sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The accused had previous cases related to drugs and encroachment filed against him at Mira Road and Dahisar police stations.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Raj Tilak Roushan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), and Mahesh Desai, Assistant Commissioner of Police (D-west).

Read Also Mumbai News: Two Arrested By Crime Branch For Possession Of Illegal Weapons

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)