Mumbai Crime: Kandivali Police Bust ATM Robbery Gang, Arrest Four Suspects

The Kandivali police dismantled a gang that stole money from Central Bank of India ATM. A special team of the Kandivali police arrested four individuals carrying weapons on Wednesday who came to rob the ATM.

The four people have been identified as Nasir Ali Babar Ali Mulla, Kamal Prakash Padmasingh Yadav alias Kamal, Rammurthy Iyer and Israit Munna Khan. The police have seized the materials required for the robbery from them.

All of them are in police custody for these crimes. In this operation, an accused named Sonu escaped and the police are searching for him. Police constable Jagdale had received information that some people were coming to rob the Central Bank of India ATM on SD Road in Kandivali, Mahajanwadi.

To verify this information, Assistant Police Inspector Hemant Gite and his team executed the operation. The police kept surveillance near the ATM in plain clothes. As planned, five people came there by rickshaw. As the movement of all of them became suspicious, the police detained all the four while one of the accused ran away through the narrow street.

During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they had planned to rob the ATM. Police seized a cutting machine, knife, screwdriver and other materials from them.

Naseer Ali and Kamal Prakash both have criminal records, they are involved in six and five cases of fraud and other serious crimes registered against them in Kandivali, Oshiwara, Malad and Vile Parle police stations respectively. After the arrest, these four were produced in the local court in Borivali. The court has remanded them to police custody. The accused is being interrogated by the police and the police have predicted the possibility of solving some other crimes from this investigation.

