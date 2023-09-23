Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts Gang Involved In Duping People On Pretext Of Providing Loan

Representational photo |

Mumbai: The crime branch arrested seven people, including three women of a gang allegedly involved in duping people on pretext of giving them loan. The mastermind of the gang was an employee of a private bank.

According to the information received from Unit 3 of Mumbai crime branch, the complainant in need of money for the treatment of his child, through an acquaintance, got in touch with a man named Pradeep Morya. When the complainant contacted Morya, he suggested that to get the loan amount he would have to prepare some documents to get him a credit card. Morya took a total of Rs 4,49,986 from him and did not provide him the loan.

A complaint about this matter was lodged with Agripada Police, whose parallel investigation is being conducted by the Crime Branch. Crime Branch investigation found that Morya, takes documents from people and fraudulently obtains credit cards in their name and uses it himself.

Modus operandi

A police officer said that after collecting documents in people's names, Morya used to buy SIM cards in their names, which he or his gang members used.

Police said that the main accused of this gang is Morya who has worked in a private bank and knows all the processes of the bank. Cases are registered against Morya in Mumbai Police, Crime Branch, Rabale Police and Navi Mumbai.

A crime branch officer said that Morya used to take a credit card in someone else's name and transfer the money to another bank account. The bank employees would then call the person in whose name the credit card was taken and ask him to deposit the money. The crime branch suspects that this gang has cheated more than Rs 1 crore. In this case, the Crime Branch has arrested three women including Abdul Ahad Izarul Haq Shaikh (44), Jagdish Rambhau Jamsandekar (53), Kader Ahmed Parmar (48).

