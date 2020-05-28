Mumbai Crime: Jogeshwari man held for stabbing 'friend' with ice pick who did not share beer

A 29-year-old man was stabbed with an ice pick after he refused to share a bottle of beer with an acquaintance in Jogeshwari (E) on Monday night. The deceased, Ajay Dravid, was consuming alcohol with his brother and friends, including the arrested accused, Shanmugam Rajendra alias Sonu, 34, when the latter was enraged by Ajay's refusal to share a bottle and stabbed him with an ice pick and brutally assaulted him. Meghwadi Police have arrested Sonu and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempt to murder and murder.

Police said, the deceased Ajay and his brother Vijay had ordered beer and were drinking it near their house behind the fish market in Jogeshwari (E), when Sonu asked for a bottle or a sip. However, since there were limited bottles and stock due to the lockdown, Ajay refused to accede to his request, which sparked a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Sonu picked up an ice pick and stabbed Ajay in the stomach, following which he kicked and punched him to the ground.

While Vijay and his other friends managed to break up the fight, Ajay was immediately rushed to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Meghwadi Police booked Sonu for attempt to murder (section 307) and arrested him, as Ajay was undergoing treatment and subsequently succumbed to his injuries. A senior officer said, Sonu was then booked for murder (section 302) and later produced in a local magistrate court, which remanded him in police custody till May 30.