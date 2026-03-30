Mumbai Crime: Jhanvi Kukreja's Mother Moves Bombay HC, Challenges Acquittal Of Friend In 2021 Murder Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The mother of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja, who was brutally killed by her friends on New Year’s Eve in 2021 at Bhagwati Heights, Khar, has approached the Bombay High Court through advocate Trivankumar Karnani, challenging the acquittal of Diya Sameer Padalkar, 24. The appeal, filed by Nidhi Prakash Kukreja, contends that Padalkar was acquitted on “unfounded and illogical assumptions contrary to the evidence surfaced on record in the course of the trial”. The state has not filed an appeal against the acquittal.

About The Case

Kukreja, a psychology student, was murdered on the intervening night of December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. Ambadas Jogdhankar and Padalkar allegedly assaulted Kukreja on the staircase after a party. On January 31, the sessions court convicted Jogdhankar and sentenced him to life in prison, but acquitted Padalkar, giving her the benefit of the doubt. It observed that the “prosecution has established her presence at the crime spot. Her complicity in the commission of the crime is doubtful as there were no injuries caused to her, except for the injury on her lip.”

Seeking reversal, the appeal states the trial court accepted Padalkar’s presence and a scuffle, but “shockingly acquits her (Padalkar) by disregarding overwhelming circumstantial and forensic evidence establishing her active participation and common intention in the murder”. “The trial court failed to consider the pre- and post-incident conduct of the accused, coupled with multiple testimonies which prove her active participation and involvement beyond reasonable doubt,” the appeal added.

It highlights CCTV footage, witness testimonies, and the recovery of Padalkar’s belongings at the crime scene. Moreover, the forensic report confirmed the blood of the deceased on the pillow and bedsheet where Padalkar lay. The prosecution established Padalkar’s role and active participation. She was last seen with the deceased and Jogdhankar and sustained a lacerated wound on her upper lip. She allegedly lied about the cause of the injury and left Hinduja Hospital against medical advice.

As per the prosecution, Kukreja and Jogdhankar were in a relationship. Kukreja was upset over Jogdhankar’s proximity to Padalkar. Around 1.45 am, both suspects followed her from the fifth floor and allegedly assaulted her, pulling her by the hair until they reached the second floor. Kukreja had more than 40 injuries on her body. The appeal, filed on March 26, will come up for hearing in due course.

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