Mumbai Crime: Investor Files Case Against Cook After Patek Philippe Watch Goes Missing

File

A 34-year-old investor from Carmichael Road in South Mumbai filed a case with Gamdevi police after his mother's gifted Patek Philippe watch, valued at Rs 27 lakhs, was stolen from his house. The police suspect the involvement of his cook, a Maharaj working with him.

According to information from Gamdevi police, Siddharth Sommaya (34) stated in the complaint that he resides in a 3 BHK house, with his mother in one room, himself in another, and a housemaid in the third. Cook Murari Shaligram Suryavanshi (45) prepares the food and goes to his home after cooking.

Sommaya mentioned in the complaint that his mother had gifted him a Patek Philippe stainless steel Aquanaut wristwatch worth Rs 27 lakh on his birthday. He used to keep the watch in the bedroom drawer.

On December 31, while Sommaya was at home, he discovered the watch missing from the drawer when he went to the bedroom for some work. Upon questioning Suryavanshi, who did not respond properly, Sommaya grew suspicious. Checking CCTV footage, Sommaya found Suryavanshi had left the building and met someone.

When asked about the person, Suryavanshi did not answer satisfactorily, raising more suspicion. Sommaya reported the incident to Gamdevi police.

An official from Gamdevi police stated that based on Sommaya's complaint, an FIR has been registered against Murari Shaligram Suryavanshi under section 381 of the IPC. Police are actively working to collect concrete evidence in this case.

Siddharth Somaiya, a Mumbai-based active Angel Investor, focuses on Edu-Tech, Fin-Tech, Health-Tech, D2C & Gaming in his investment portfolio.