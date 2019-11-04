Mumbai Crime: FIR filed against directors of Rasiklal Sakalchand Jewellers facing Rs 300 crore crisis

On Saturday, a first information report (FIR) has been filed against the directors of Rasiklal Sakalchand Jewellers at Pant Nagar Police Station after they failed to return the investment amount to the investors.

According to Mid-Day, a Ghatkopar resident has complained that he has been duped of Rs 60.98 lakh. As per reports, multiple persons invested around Rs 300 crore in different schemes offered by the jeweller. On October 30 and October 31, investors thronged Rasiklal Sankalchand Jewellers on MG Road demanding that their money be returned.

The investors were led by BJP MP Manoj Kotak, and newly elected MLA Parag Shah. As per the report, many people had invested by paying cash, which the jeweller used to buy gold. When the investors met the directors of the Rasiklal Sakalchand Jewellers, the inestors gave them 24 hours to return the money. The director was identified as Jayesh Shah, who allegedly failed to return the money.

Later when the directors failed to return the money, Nikunj Patel, a Ghatkopar resident, registered a complaint at Pant Nagar Police station. Acting on the complaint the police registered offence against the directors of Rasiklal Sakalchand Jewellers under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention).