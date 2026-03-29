Mumbai Crime: Fake Cops Rob 28-Year-Old Dubai Returnee Of ₹53,000 Near Airport | FPJ

Mumbai: Two unidentified individuals allegedly posed as police officers and defrauded a 28-year-old man who had returned from Dubai amid war-like conditions. The accused took a total of Rs 53,000 from him in UAE dirhams and Indian rupees. The incident occurred on March 26 in Vile Parle West. The Sahar police on Saturday registered an FIR against two unidentified persons for cheating and impersonating a public servant.



According to the police, the victim, identified as Bablū Khan, is a samosa maker and a resident of Nehru Nagar in Kurla East. Khan belongs to a family that has been running a samosa-making business for the past two decades. In search of better employment opportunities, he travelled to Dubai in January 2026. However, due to a war-like situation there, he decided to return to India.



On March 26, at around 9 am, Khan landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. At approximately 10 am, he boarded an autorickshaw from outside the airport to travel to Kurla.

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Within five minutes of the journey, near a turn opposite Hotel JW Marriott on the Sakinaka route, two unidentified men approached the rickshaw on a black Splendour motorcycle and asked the driver to stop. One of the accused entered the rickshaw and claimed to be a police officer, stating that he needed to check Khan’s pockets.



When Khan asked for identification, the accused refused to show any ID. However, trusting his claim, Khan handed over Rs 1,500 in cash along with 2,000 UAE dirhams, amounting to approximately Rs 53,000. The FIR does not mention the exact pretext used by the accused to take the money. Police said the matter is under investigation.



The accused then told him that the money would be returned at the police station and asked him to come there. They subsequently fled towards Sakinaka on their motorcycle.

After some time, Khan grew suspicious and realised that the men were impostors. Due to exhaustion from his international travel, he could not immediately file a complaint. He later approached the police after recovering.



The Sahar police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and launched a search to trace them.

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