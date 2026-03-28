Mumbai Cyber Crime: 25-Year-Old Jamtara-Based Fraudster Arrested For Duping Bombay HC Judge Of ₹6 Lakh Via Fake Credit Card APK Scam

Jamtara-based cyber fraudster held for duping Bombay HC judge using fake credit card APK scam | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai, March 27: A judge of the Bombay High Court lodged a complaint at Cuffe Parade Police Station on February 28 after being duped in an online scam involving credit card fraud. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Cuffe Parade cyber cell worked tirelessly for 10 days in Jamtara and Deoghar in Jharkhand to trace the accused.

Within a month, the police achieved a breakthrough by arresting the accused from Jamtara. The arrested accused has been identified as Mazhar Alam Israil Mian (25), a resident of Phukbandi village in Karmatanr police station limits of Jamtara district, Jharkhand.

Accused used malicious APK files to target victims

According to police, the accused posed as a credit card department executive and targeted victims by sending malicious APK files such as “credit card.apk” via WhatsApp. These files, once installed, enabled him to gain unauthorized access to victims’ mobile phones and extract sensitive credit card information.

The stolen data was then used to siphon off money through shopping platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, as well as other payment gateways and merchant platforms.

In the present case, the complainant had searched for an HDFC credit card helpline number on Google and contacted a fraudulent number, where the caller falsely claimed to be from the bank’s credit card department.

The accused then sent an APK file via WhatsApp and tricked the victim into installing it, thereby gaining access to the phone and fraudulently transferring Rs 6 lakh from the credit card account.

FIR registered under multiple sections

An FIR has been registered under Sections 111(2), 318(4), 319(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 66, 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

During the investigation, police found that the accused had used as many as 94 SIM cards across three mobile phones within a month and frequently changed devices to evade detection.

Technical analysis revealed that he was operating from Jamtara, Jharkhand, following which a police team reached the location on March 2 and, with the assistance of local police and cyber cell officials, apprehended him on March 10 near a hardware shop in Phukbandi village.

Digital evidence and wider fraud network uncovered

Police recovered multiple mobile phones from the accused, which contained several APK files, WhatsApp chats with victims and login details of various shopping and payment applications.

Investigators also found admin panels used to monitor stolen credit card data, along with evidence of software that enabled background access, call forwarding and interception of OTP messages.

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Further scrutiny of the accused’s mobile phone data, along with verification on the NCCRP portal, revealed his involvement in cyber fraud cases across 10 states, with at least 36 complaints registered so far. Police said further investigation is underway to identify other accomplices and trace additional victims linked to the racket.

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