Mumbai Crime: Former IPL Net Bowler Duped Of ₹1.42 Lakh In Cyber Fraud | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 53-year-old former net bowler for several IPL teams and a member of the Cricket Club of India (CCI) fell victim to a cyber fraud on Friday, losing ₹1.42 lakh in a scam involving a fake MGL gas bill. The case was registered at the Khar police station.



The victim, Subodh Chhabria, was targeted through a WhatsApp message received at his Khar home on Friday, warning that his gas connection would be disconnected that night. The message provided a number for "Ranjit Mishra" to call for assistance.

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In his complaint, Chhabria stated that the person on the call claimed to be from MGL and instructed him to install an APK file called "Bill Update.apk" to pay a ₹13 fee for a billing update. Although Chhabria refused to share his card PIN or date of birth, he proceeded to make a netbanking payment of ₹1,700. Police explained that the scammer had gained remote access to Chhabria’s mobile phone through the installed file, enabling him to steal banking details and transfer ₹5,000 from Chhabria’s account and ₹1.37 lakh from his wife’s account.



Authorities are now investigating the fraudulent transaction. "We have sought details from the bank's nodal officer to find out which account the money was credited to. Meanwhile, the bank has been told to freeze the account that received the funds," police said.

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