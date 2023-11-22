Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Man Sentenced To 10 Years Of Jail For Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Niece

Representational photo |

Mumbai: The special POCSO court on Wednesday sentenced a 37-year-old Dharavi man to 10 years of prison for sexually assaulting his 16-year-old niece who was staying with his family in September 2020.

The victim had approached the Dharavi police in September 2020, claiming that on September 16, 2020, at around 11:30, her uncle came close to her and started moving his hands on her body. The victim got scared of the incident and ran out of the house. She went to police station and lodged a complaint.

Man assaulted niece several times

The girl had claimed that her family had been residing in a village in Bihar, while she came to Mumbai to stay with her uncle's family. After lodging the case, the girl further claimed that her uncle had sexually assaulted her on several occasions. When she went and spoke to his wife, she ignored her complaints and blamed her for his conduct. However, out of fear she had not disclose anything to anyone thereafter.

The prosecution heavily relied on the statement of the victim and medical evidence which supported her claim of having been sexually assaulted by the accused. Considering the evidence, the court held the uncle guilty of having sexually assaulted his niece while she was staying in their house.