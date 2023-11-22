Indore: Man Arrested For Raping Class X Girl

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested for allegedly raping a Class X girl in Dwarkapuri area. The victim’s family came to know about the incident when she became pregnant.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl has lodged a complaint that the accused, who is her relative and resides in the area, raped her in her house when she was alone.

The girl informed the police that the accused threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident. The girl was scared so she did not reveal the matter to anyone for a long time. But when she became pregnant, she told her family about the entire incident.

The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday and further investigation is on into the case.

15-YR-OLD COMPLAINS TO STALKING

In another incident, a 15-year-old girl in the Chandan Nagar area complained to the police that a person named Vijay from the same area had been stalking her for the last few days.

She told police that even though she had told Vijay to stop stalking her, he refused and kept on harassing her for her photograph and when she refused he threatened to kill her family members.

The girl then informed her family and they complained against Vijay at Chandan Nagar police station. He has been booked under POCSO Act and various sections of IPC.