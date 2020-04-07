Mumbai Crime: Cops seize country-made liquor

Uttan Sleuths of the Thane (rural) police arrested a 48-year-old bootlegger who was trying to smuggle 200 litres of country-made liquor in a high-end car in the coastal areas of Uttan. An on-duty patrolling team under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector, Satish Nikam intercepted a Maruti Brezza car in the Navghar- Church road area on Monday.

Upon checking, the police team found four gunny bags in the car which were stashed with plastic pouches filled with country made liquor worth more than Rs.20,000. The bootlegger who was driving the car has been identified as- Mehmood Jhafar Naik (48).

Since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown in view of Covid-19 threat, the country liquor mafia is cashing on the closure of desi bars and wines shops by quenching the thirst of tipplers in the twin city. While the seizure has yet again revealed the brazen operations of the notorious mafia, the excise departments stands exposed for playing blind to the illegal activities.

The car was impounded and a case under the relevant sections of the Prohibition Act registered against the accused. Investigations were on to trace the liquor brewing unit ( haath-bhatti) and nab the actual supplier, said an official. With the promulgation of lockdown, a blanket ban is imposed on sale of liquor.