Mumbai Crime: Cop stops biker, gets run over

Mumbai: A 22-year-old biker, who had stepped out for no valid reason amid lockdown, run over a Police Sub Inspector Sanil Patil at Vasai on Wednesday morning.

Waliv Police arrested Salad Rajbhar (22) and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving and deterring public servant from duty.

The incident occurred near Wakanpada in Vasai (E) at around 10.30 am, when Rajbhar had stepped out of the house in Ever shine Nagar on his motorcycle without a helmet or a mask.

Police Sub Inspector Sanil Patil, attached to Waliv police station, was deployed at Wakanpada to stop vehicles and people coming out without reason, said Vilas Chagule, Senior Inspector of Waliv police station.

When Patil spotted Rajbhar riding a motorcycle without a helmet, he tried to intercept the biker. "Rajbhar, however, sped the bike instead of stopping and ran over Patil. After the incident, Rajbhar tried to flee from the spot, but was caught by the police.

He was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code", added Chagule. Meanwhile, the police rushed Patil to the IASIS Hospital in Vasai, where he is being admitted for his injuries on the head. Amid the lockdown, police are constantly patrolling

the roads and are stopping vehicles and questioning the passengers the reason for being outdoors. Police have been repeatedly saying that those moving out for essential purchases are being allowed. Those coming out to get medicines are allowed with proper documents like prescription, others are being turned away to their homes.