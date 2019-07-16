Mumbai Crime: CISF constable arrested for molesting 26-year-old woman advocate

Crime against women is on the rise in Mumbai, one such incident came to light where a 26-year-old woman, who is an advocate by profession, was molested by a 49-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable. The CISF constable was arrested by the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP).

According to Mid-Day, the accused has been identified as Nasir Shaikh, who is posted at the CISF unit, Daru Khana, Reay Road. The incident took place on Friday when the 26-year-old woman was leaving Kurla railway station. Speaking to mid-day, the woman said, "I practice in the Bombay High Court and was on my way home. I boarded a train from CSMT, alighted at Kurla railway station and was walking on platform number 1, towards the exit when suddenly the accused pushed me and touched me inappropriately."

After which the woman shouted at the man but he told her that he was a cop and she should shut up. But she continued to shout at him and soon some RPF staffers arrived. She explained what had happened and they took her and him to the GRP station. After when police took Shaikh with them, he kept on telling the GRP officials that he was a cop. When they asked him to show his identity card, it was revealed that he is a CISF constable.

N Inamdar, senior inspector, Kurla GRP told the leading daily, "As per the woman's statement we registered an FIR against him under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and arrested him. He was produced in court which granted bail on a Rs 5,000 cash bond."