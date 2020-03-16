Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for uploading actress' private photographs on social media

Mumbai: Oshiwara police arrested a 28-year-old casting director for allegedly uploading private photographs of a 27-year-old actress on social media platforms. The accused Mahavir Tak alias Nakul had allegedly uploaded the actress' photographs with another casting director.

According to the police, the victim's boyfriend, Sam (name changed) is also a casting director. Few months ago, Tak had given Rs 3 lakh to Sam for a serial's casting. However, Sam did not start the work. After waiting for a few months, Tak asked for his money but Sam did not return it.

Tak was aware that the victim is a good friend of Sam and he asked her to talk to Sam for his money, which the victim denied. According to police, Tak had taken Sam's mobile phone as he was not returning his money.

In December last year, a friend told the victim that he had seen her private photographs with Sam on the social media. When the victim verified, she found those photographs were from Sam's mobile phone that was with Tak. When the victim's sister approached Tak and requested him to delete the photographs, he refused and spoke ill about the victim. Later she approached the Oshiwara police station and registered an offence against him.