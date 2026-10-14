Mumbai Crime Branch Takes Over 2002 BMC Poll Case Against Former Corporator Over Alleged Fake Caste Certificate

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation into a case against former BMC corporator Ramesh Kamble, who is accused of contesting the 2002 civic election using an allegedly forged caste certificate, following directions from the Bombay High Court. The transfer comes after the complainant challenged the Chembur police’s decision to close the case, seeking a fresh probe by another agency.

The case originated from a complaint filed by advocate Chitra Salunkhe, alleging cheating, forgery and other offences in connection with Kamble’s caste certificate. The Chembur police registered an FIR earlier this year and later submitted a closure report, along with the original investigation papers, before the 11th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Kurla.

Complainant Challenges Police Closure Report

The police classified the case as a ‘C’ summary, a category generally used when a complaint is considered neither true nor false, or when it has arisen from a mistake or misunderstanding. Dissatisfied with the investigation, Salunkhe approached the Bombay High Court through a criminal writ petition, seeking a fresh investigation by another agency.

Last month, the High Court directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to transfer the probe to another department. The commissioner then assigned the case to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) for further investigation and submission of a report. The Crime Branch has now taken up the matter, reported The Times of India.

What Are The Allegations Against Kamble?

According to the complaint, Kamble contested the 2002 BMC election from a seat reserved for Scheduled Castes by allegedly submitting a caste certificate identifying him as a Hindu Mahar, despite claims that he was Christian by birth. He won the election and went on to serve as a corporator.

The complaint further states that the Divisional Caste Verification Committee at Konkan Bhavan declared his caste certificate invalid in 2005. The findings of the committee were subsequently upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, according to the complaint.

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Crime Branch To Examine Earlier Investigation

A police official said the Crime Branch had only recently received the case and would examine the allegations, supporting documents and the earlier investigation conducted by the Chembur police.

“The case has just been referred to us. We will now examine the allegations, documents and circumstances surrounding the alleged use of the caste certificate and the earlier investigation conducted by Chembur police,” the official said, as quoted by TOI.

The Crime Branch’s investigation will now revisit the circumstances surrounding the alleged use of the certificate and the basis on which the earlier probe was closed.

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