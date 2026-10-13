Mumbai Police Tighten Security For Navratri 2026; CCTV, Plain-Clothes Patrolling At Garba Venues, Firecrackers And Laser Lights Restricted | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have stepped up security arrangements to ensure that Navratri, celebrated on a grand scale across the city, passes off peacefully and without any untoward incidents. Special precautions are being taken at Durga pandals and Garba and Dandiya venues, with particular emphasis on the safety of women and children.

Security Tightened Across Mumbai

Organisers have been issued strict instructions to prevent eve-teasing and other incidents during the festivities. Members of mandals have also been sensitised about security measures at pandals, while police personnel will maintain regular patrolling throughout the nine-day festival. The police have also issued guidelines for processions to ensure that celebrations remain peaceful and orderly.

Mumbai, which has been on the radar of terrorists, faces heightened security concerns during festivals, when the possibility of threats tends to increase. Against this backdrop, the police have geared up to prevent any untoward incident during Navratri, which began on Sunday.

Vigilance Against Security Threats

Police stations across the city have held meetings with members of festival mandals, social workers, political leaders and representatives of non-governmental organisations, urging them to cooperate with the police in maintaining law and order.

The police have also gathered information about individuals with criminal backgrounds and those suspected of attempting to create communal tension, and have issued warnings to prevent any activity that could disturb peace. Combing operations and night patrolling are being conducted in sensitive areas.

CCTV Cameras Mandatory At Pandals

To prevent jewellery thefts and other incidents at pandals, all mandals have been instructed to install CCTV cameras and ensure that volunteers remain on duty at all times. Organisers have also been directed to deploy volunteers or security guards at pandals during the night.

Police personnel have been instructed to conduct patrolling in plain clothes at Garba and Dandiya venues and other Navratri celebration sites to keep a close watch on suspicious activities.

Guidelines for Garba and Dandiya organisers

- Appoint volunteers to thoroughly check visitors and maintain records of those entering the venue.

- Do not allow vehicles to be parked close to the event venue.

- Prohibit visitors from carrying unnecessary items.

- Install CCTV cameras at all event venues.

- Set up watchtowers to monitor anti-social elements and suspicious activities.

- Deploy private security guards as an additional precaution.

- Conduct events strictly within the permitted timings.

- Ensure that noise pollution norms are followed and court orders are not violated.

Rules for processions

- Bursting firecrackers during arrival and immersion processions is prohibited.

- Organisers will be held responsible for ensuring that office-bearers, workers and volunteers do not burst firecrackers.

- Action will be taken against those found storing or distributing firecrackers in violation of the restrictions.

- The use of laser lights, high-intensity lumen lights and powerful beams during processions is prohibited.

- Action will be taken against organisers using loudspeakers in violation of noise pollution norms.

Protests add to police workload

With several protests being held across Mumbai even as Navratri celebrations are underway, the situation has added to the workload of the police force. Demonstrations are taking place at various locations, including Azad Maidan, Hutatma Chowk, August Kranti Maidan and Shivaji Park.

The police are taking additional precautions to ensure that these protests do not spiral out of control. Preventive action is also being taken, including detaining several people, wherever considered necessary to maintain law and order.

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