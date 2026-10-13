Ulhasnagar: Traffic Police Recover Scooter Stolen In 2024 After E-Challan System Reveals Chassis Number Mismatch |

Ulhasnagar: A routine traffic check led to the recovery of a Suzuki Access 125 scooter reported stolen in 2024 after Ulhasnagar traffic police detected a mismatch between the vehicle’s chassis number and records stored in the e-challan system. The scooter, along with its rider, Rohit Dattatray Madhavi, was subsequently handed over to the Central Police Station for further legal action and investigation.

Suspicious Scooter Stopped During Checking

The incident occurred in front of Hardasmal Hotel in Camp No. 1, Ulhasnagar, where Police Naik Rajaram Sangle and a traffic warden were regulating traffic. During the exercise, the personnel became suspicious of a Suzuki Access 125 and stopped it for verification.

A check using the e-challan machine revealed discrepancies between the vehicle being used and the photograph available in the system’s previous records. Further scrutiny of the scooter’s chassis number and the details recorded in the e-challan database revealed that the two did not match.

Rider, Scooter Handed Over To Police

The police then traced the vehicle’s original registration details and contacted its registered owner. The verification brought to light that the scooter had been stolen in 2024, and a theft case had already been registered at the Central Police Station.

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Following confirmation of the discrepancy and the existing theft complaint, the traffic police took the rider, Rohit Dattatray Madhavi, along with the scooter, to the Central Police Station. Both were handed over to the police team handling the case for further inquiry.

The incident highlights how routine traffic enforcement and digital verification systems can help uncover suspected vehicle-related offences that might otherwise go undetected. In this case, the e-challan system’s stored photograph and vehicle records proved crucial in raising suspicion and prompting a closer examination of the scooter’s identity.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Inspector Yuvraj Sarnobat and his team. Further investigation is expected to establish how the stolen scooter came into the rider’s possession and whether any additional irregularities were involved.

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