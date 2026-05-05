Mumbai Crime Branch Seeks Custody Of Dawood Aide Salim Dola As NCB Remand Ends On May 8

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has approached a special NDPS court to seek custody of Salim Dola, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, after his NCB remand ends on May 8. The approach for custody came as Dola is suspected to be involved in multiple drug trafficking cases linked to networks in Sangli, Mysuru and Telangana, the crime branch stated.

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Earlier, on April 30, the Esplanade Court in Mumbai had sent Dola to NCB custody till May 8. Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye based on an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

Read Also Mumbai Court Sends Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Salim Dola In NCB Custody Till May 8

While seeking Dola's custody, the NCB had informed the court that on the basis of specific information, the team of NCB, Mumbai Zonal Unit, had seized 5 kgs of Mephedrone (MD) on June 09, 2023, at Dongri and registered a case. In further follow-up action, the team of NCB Mumbai effected the seizure of 15 kgs of MD at Dongri.

Considered a key figure in the operations of the infamous D-Company, Dola was brought to Mumbai last week by the NCB after being granted a two-day transit remand by a Delhi court. Before producing him in court, NCB officials took Dola for a medical check-up. When reporters asked if he was scared after being brought to Mumbai, Dola clearly stated, "I am not scared."

Read Also CBI Extradites Red Notice Accused Navas Kakkat Ismail From UAE To India

Meanwhile, in another case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), had successfully secured the extradition of Red Notice subject Md. Navas Kakkat Ismail, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to India on May 4.

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