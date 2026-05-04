CBI Extradites Red Notice Accused Navas Kakkat Ismail From UAE To India | X @ANI & @CBIHeadquarters

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully secured the extradition of Red Notice subject Md. Navas Kakkat Ismail, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India on 04.05.2026.

Wanted by Delhi Police

The subject was wanted in connection with a case registered by Delhi Police, for various offences including extortion, cheating, criminal misappropriation, forgery, impersonation, participating in organized crime syndicate etc. The accused was a key conspirator in a well-organized racket involved in extortion by impersonating as government officer in criminal conspiracy with other accused persons.

At the request of Delhi Police, CBI got a Red Notice published against the subject through INTERPOL channels. Subsequently, the subject was geo-located and arrested by the UAE authorities. Thereafter, an extradition request was submitted to the UAE authorities and after close follow up, the subject was extradited to India.

The subject arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on 04.05.2026, where he was taken into custody by Delhi Police.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/