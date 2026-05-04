Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Hails BJP's Bengal, Assam Victories: Mamata Banerjee Served 'Jhalmuri Of Defeat', Stalin Taught A Lesson

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Pic

Shiv Sena’s chief leader and Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has welcomed the election results from West Bengal and Assam. He stated that this grand victory is a strong endorsement of the people’s trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party and their preference for development-oriented politics. While speaking to media he also expressed confidence that these assembly election results will give a new direction to the country’s politics.

West Bengal delivers a mandate for change

Reacting to the results in West Bengal, Shinde said that for the first time, the lotus blooming with a full majority in the state is a true victory of democracy. The people have completely rejected the alleged hooliganism and corruption of the government led by Mamata Banerjee.

He added that the people have voted in favor of development, stability, and peace. Taking a jibe, he said that the people of Bengal have served Mamata Banerjee a “ Jhalmuri of Defeat.”

Shinde expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new chapter of development will be written in Bengal through a “double-engine” government. He further noted that the anger among the people against Mamata Banerjee’s government was clearly visible in the voting, and that the policy of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” has received widespread support in Bengal.

Strategy, organization, and workers’ struggle

Shinde stated that the seemingly invincible fortress of Mamata Banerjee has collapsed due to the Chanakya-like strategy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He credited Shah’s strong strategy and the tireless efforts of grassroots workers for this historic victory.

He added that the BJP’s victory in the land of Syama Prasad Mukherjee is a victory of ideology, and that achieving this success during the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is especially significant. He also mentioned that despite years of suppression, the struggle of party workers has finally succeeded.

People endorse development politics in Assam

In Assam, the people have given power to the BJP for the third consecutive time, endorsing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the governance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Shinde said this victory reflects strong public support for development, stability, and transparent governance.

Welcome to victory in Baramati

Shinde also congratulated Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on her record victory from the Baramati Assembly constituency. He stated that the people of Baramati have supported development-oriented politics and endorsed the progressive vision of Ajit Pawar.

Reaction to Tamil Nadu results

Reacting to the defeat of M. K. Stalin in Tamil Nadu, Shinde thanked the people of the state. He said that Stalin had often made controversial statements about Sanatan and Hindutva, and therefore the people taught him a lesson through this defeat.

Shinde concluded by saying that these results clearly demonstrate that in a democracy, the people are supreme.

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