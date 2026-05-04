Fire Erupts In Wadala Salon, Injures Senior Citizen; Short Circuit Suspected As Cause | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a hair cutting salon in Wadala East in early hours of Monday, injuring a senior citizen. The salon which caught fire is located at Salt Pan Road, Sangam Nagar, Wadala East, and the incident was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 1.34 am. The injured is identified as Mohd Umar, 65, who has suffered around 9% burn injuries and is currently admitted in Sion hospital. The fire was doused at 6 am.

Fire Spread from Salon to Adjacent Garments Company

Although the fire broke out in the salon, located on the front side of the ground plus one storeyed structure, it spread to the garments company located at the back side; thereby gutting both the commercial establishments.

As per the BMC disaster management cell report, the fire was confined the electrical instruments in the saloon; and electric wiring, electric installations, ceiling fan, file records, documents, wooden and steel furniture, stock of raw material of garments, clothes roll and sewing machines in the garments shop.

The initial cause of the fire is said to be a short circuit, however, exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

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