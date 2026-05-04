Machete Embedded In Man's Head: Three Minors Held After Chilling Sion Hospital Video Goes Viral | X & Representational Image

Mumbai: A bone-chilling video has gone viral on social media showing a young man walking into the civic-run Sion Hospital with a large machete (koyta) firmly embedded in his head. The victim, a resident of Mankhurd, was allegedly attacked by three minors following a previous dispute.

Victim Identified as Rohit Nagnath Pawar

The victim, identified as Rohit Nagnath Pawar, resides with his 61-year-old father in the PMG Colony area of Mankhurd. According to the FIR, the violence stems from a verbal spat Rohit had with a youth named Gautam approximately four days ago.

#BREAKING #SionHospital Shock: Man Found with Knife in Head Panic gripped #Mumbai’s Sion Hospital after a man appeared outside the ICU with a knife embedded in his head. Relatives allege medical delays. He remains in critical condition



#MumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice @mybmc pic.twitter.com/VYmCwtDY42 — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) May 4, 2026

On the night of May 1, at around 10:30 pm three minor associates of Gautam intercepted Rohit in front of Irfan Chicken Shop in PMG Colony. Witnesses state the trio shouted, "We will finish you for good today," before launching a physical assault.

Machete Struck with Such Force

During the scuffle, one of the minors struck Rohit’s head with a machete with such force that the weapon remained lodged in his skull. The attackers fled the scene immediately after.

Despite the horrific injury, Rohit remained conscious and managed to call his elder brother, Rahul Pawar, 32, who was commuting home from work. Rahul rushed from Mankhurd station to find his brother bleeding profusely with the blade still protruding from his head.

Rohit Immediately Rushed to Sion Hospital

Rohit was immediately rushed to Sion Hospital, where the viral video footage was filmed as he was being moved for emergency surgery.

The Mankhurd police reached the spot soon after receiving the alert. Based on Rahul Pawar’s complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, Maharashtra Police Act and Arms Act.

Rohit Currently Undergoing Treatment at Sion Hospital

"We have successfully apprehended all three minor accused involved in the assault. Following standard legal procedures for juveniles, they have been sent to a children's observation centre." a police official said.

Rohit is currently undergoing medical treatment, and his condition is being monitored by specialists at Sion Hospital.

The incident has once again raised concerns regarding the rise of juvenile delinquency and the use of sharp weapons in local disputes.