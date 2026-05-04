CM Devendra Fadnavis Approves ₹4,150 Crore Development Plan For Pandharpur: 30-Month Deadline With 50-Yr Vision For Temple Town

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X - @Dev_Fadnavis

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday approved a comprehensive development plan worth Rs 4,150.46 crore for the temple town of Pandharpur, directing officials to complete the works within the next 30 months with a long-term vision of the next 50 years.

Decision Taken at Pandharpur Tirthkshetra Development Apex Committee

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Pandharpur Tirthkshetra Development Apex Committee held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. The ambitious plan aims to transform Pandharpur into a well-planned, modern pilgrimage destination while preserving its religious and cultural significance.

Fadnavis nоted that Pandharpur is a major spiritual centre attracting devotees from all religions. Every year, lakhs of Warkaris visit the town during the Ashadhi, Kartiki, Chaitri and Maghi wari to seek blessings of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini. Considering the steadily increasing number of pilgrims and the growing pressure on infrastructure such as roads and transport, he stressed the need for a comprehensive and planned development of the entire pilgrimage area.

Clean, Congestion-Free, and Spiritually Fulfilling Experience

The Chief Minister said that the development works should ensure a clean, congestion-free, safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for devotees. He emphasised that infrastructure created under the plan must be of high quality, sustainable and future-ready. He also directed that affected residential and commercial property owners, as well as tenants, should be provided adequate compensation without delay. Funds required for land acquisition should be made available promptly, and no project should remain incomplete due to financial constraints, he added.

According to the proposal presented by Solapur District Collector S. Karthikeyan, a sum of Rs735.80 crore has been earmarked for key initiatives such as construction of corridors for crowd management, conservation of ancient temples and maths, creation of livelihood opportunities for affected persons, and development of integrated facilities for Warkaris.

Nagar Pradakshina Route, River Ghat Beautification

In addition, projects worth Rs 1,387.91 crore have been proposed for the development of the nagar pradakshina route, beautification of river ghats, construction of parking facilities and commercial complexes, urban beautification, and improvement of roads and bridges, along with development of palkhi halting points.

A major component of the plan—Rs 2,026.75 crore—has been allocated towards land acquisition, rehabilitation and compensation for affected structures and properties.

The Chief Minister said that with proper implementation, the project would significantly improve infrastructure and facilities in Pandharpur, ensuring better management of pilgrim inflow while maintaining the sanctity and heritage of the revered pilgrimage site.

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