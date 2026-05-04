Mumbai BJP Celebrates Bengal Triumph: CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 78% Of India Now Under NDA, Eknath Shinde Mocks Mamata Banerjee With 'Jhalmuri Of Defeat'

Celebrations erupted outside the BJP office at Nariman Point in Mumbai on Monday after the party’s strong performance in assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. |

Mumbai: Celebrations erupted outside the BJP office at Nariman Point in Mumbai on Monday after the party’s strong performance in assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, Minister of State Meghana Bordikar and several MLAs participated in the celebrations.

Bengal Victory Reflects Growing Trust in PM Modi

Addressing party workers, Fadnavis said the BJP’s victory in West Bengal reflects the growing trust of people in the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that the outcome would help safeguard the country from infiltration and terrorist activities, alleging that the previous regime under Mamata Banerjee had failed to curb such threats.

Highlighting the party’s performance across states, Fadnavis said nearly 78 per cent of the country is now governed by the BJP-led NDA. Referring to early trends, he pointed to a significant surge for the BJP in West Bengal, indicating a major political shift in the state. He asserted that the party’s strong showing demonstrated people’s confidence in Modi’s leadership and development agenda.

BJP Has Deep Roots Founded by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee

Recalling his campaign in West Bengal, Fadnavis said the BJP was often labelled as an “outsider” party, but he countered that it has deep roots, having been founded by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. He also criticised previous governments led by the Congress, the Left, and the Trinamool Congress, describing the last 15 years as the “worst phase” for the state.

Fadnavis claimed that West Bengal, once a major industrial and financial hub, had witnessed a decline due to policy failures, adding that thousands of industries had left the state. He emphasised that the BJP’s focus on infrastructure development—such as roads and metro projects—helped convince voters about the promise of transformation. He also credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his strategy and praised party leadership for the electoral performance.

Victory Dedicated to Workers Who Faced Violence in Previous Elections

The Chief Minister dedicated the victory to BJP workers who had allegedly faced violence in previous elections and expressed confidence that West Bengal would emerge as a growth partner of the country, similar to Assam, where he said infiltration and terror activities had significantly reduced under BJP rule.

Reacting to the results, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described the outcome as a strong endorsement of development-oriented politics. He said the results would give a new direction to national politics and hailed the BJP’s victory in West Bengal as a triumph of democracy. Taking a swipe at Mamata Banerjee, he said the people of Bengal have served Mamata Banerjee a “ Jhalmuri of Defeat.” He further said voters had rejected corruption and instability, choosing development and peace instead.

'Double-Engine' Government to Accelerate Bengal's Development

Shinde expressed confidence that under Modi’s leadership, a “double-engine” government would accelerate development in West Bengal. He credited the party’s success to the strategy of Amit Shah and the efforts of grassroots workers, stating that the BJP had dismantled what once appeared to be an invincible political stronghold.

Meanwhile, the opposition criticised the BJP’s performance and its methods. Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal alleged that the BJP had used unfair means during the elections, particularly in West Bengal. He claimed that institutions were misused to influence the outcome, but added that the party’s ideology had been rejected in parts of southern India.

Sapkal also welcomed the Congress party’s success in Kerala, calling it a victory for democracy and the Constitution. He said the result reflected public faith in the party’s ideology and leadership, and would energise Congress workers across the country.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/